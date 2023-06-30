ThrottleNet Again Named a World Premier Managed Service Provider by Channel Futures MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best in Class Businesses Growing via Recurring Revenue and Innovation
St. Louis, MO, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet has once again been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ThrottleNet ranked #450 in the newly released 2023 ratings up from #459 in 2022. The firm has received this special recognition for over a decade.
The editors of Channel Futures annually select the technology industry’s top performing providers of managed services. Applications are submitted by companies from around the globe who wish to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing.
All firms must complete the Channel Futures MSP 501 survey which examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, EBITDA and profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Companies must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures ranking applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
“We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the top managed service providers in the world,” said George Rosenthal, President. “The ThrottleNet Team is committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals with a special emphasis on protection of their valuable assets. We believe that commitment is reflected in our consistency of performance and ThrottleNet’s dedication for continuous improvement in everything we do.”
According to Channel Futures, this year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Aggregate revenue of the 501ers totaled $13.8 billion with average revenue of each winner $27.5 million for a 25% year-over-year increase. Total employment was over 100,000.
Winners are being recognized at the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, October 30 in Miami, FL. To see the complete listing visit MSP 501 – Channel Futures.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
Named consistently the #1 IT Firm and #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. In fact, ThrottleNet constantly tracks client satisfaction and has received over 495 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with our company. In all, our staff not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money as well. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet. Visit https://throttlenet.com
