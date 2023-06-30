DeVal Lifecycle Support Celebrates Manufacturing Support Equipment for the F-35 Lightning II with JPO SES Edgar Apollo and Captain Fahner
Philadelphia, PA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DeVal Lifecycle Support recently celebrated F-35 Day, an event held in recognition of the global support equipment work completed by the firm for the F-35 Lightning II. Endorsed by a Proclamation from the City of Philadelphia, the celebration included the attendance of strategic partners, suppliers, educators, and esteemed guests, Captain Fahner and Mr. Edgar Apollo, from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office.
The F-35 "Lightning II" Joint Strike Fighter, the world's most survivable and connected fighter aircraft, has become a linchpin in the air power of countries globally. Developed under the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program in 1996, the F-35 replaces a variety of existing aircraft with advanced stealth capabilities, superior avionics, sensor fusion, and versatility across different mission types and environments.
With 920 aircraft delivered and nearing 500,000 flight hours, the F-35 program has become a global force, involving the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, seven partner nations, and eight Foreign Military Sales (FMS) countries. The F-35 program offers three operational variants to meet specific requirements - the F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C, providing versatile solutions for different military branches.
As a Philadelphia-based SBA-certified HUBZone firm, DeVal Lifecycle Support takes pride in manufacturing an extensive array of aviation, armament, and ground support equipment for the F-35. Munitions Trailers, High Lift Adapters, Munitions Platforms and Loaders produced by DeVal Lifecycle Support provide the F-35 fleet with the reliable equipment needed for holding, transporting, and loading munitions.
In celebration of the firm's support for the F-35 program, DeVal hosted F-35 Day to celebrate the commitment and hard work of the team in providing quality support equipment, thus ensuring worldwide safety. Attendees included strategic partners, key stakeholders in the F-35 program, suppliers, and education partners, all of whom play vital roles in supporting the defense industrial base.
Notable attendees included representatives from Alro Steel, Compucraft Fabricators, and Hillock Anodizing, whose contributions of high-quality materials, precision craftsmanship, and specialized metal finishing solutions have significantly bolstered DeVal's support for the F-35 program.
Also in attendance was Joe Williams of Father Judge High School, a respected welding instructor whose expertise and dedication have greatly influenced the welding program, producing numerous graduates who are now integral members of the DeVal team.
Guests of honor, Captain Fahner, Director of Supply Chain Management Integrations for the F-35 JPO, and Mr. Edgar Apollo, Product Support Manager for the F-35 JPO, were given a tour of the DeVal manufacturing facility. During his visit, Mr. Apollo addressed the team, highlighting the value of hard work and human resources in the success of the F-35 program. He emphasized the importance of a robust military and commercial industrial base and the need for a strategic shift from offshore sourcing to a dependable domestic supply chain.
About DeVal Lifecycle Support:
DeVal Lifecycle Support, a Parts Life, Inc. Company, is a full service build to print mechanical manufacturer of armament and ground support equipment, sub-assemblies, and major parts and components for military systems and sub-systems for over 60 years. As a small business certified HUBZone contractor for the Department of Defense, DeVal LCS is a full-service original equipment manufacturer with extensive high precision machining capabilities used to support our prime and government customers. Products include munitions trailers adapters & add-ons, drawbars, cargo loaders, weapon transport adapters, bomb hoist, dollies, self-propelled weapons loaders, testing and tool sets, and more. DeVal operates under regimented performance guidelines constituted by ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D Certified Quality Management Systems Programs.
