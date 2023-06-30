Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between eLogger and Vogl Ventures
Atlanta, GA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce Vogl Venture's acquisition of eLogger. eLogger is an innovative software developer focused on providing electronic logbook solutions for electric utilities, water utilities, oil & gas companies, and other industrial operations. Founder Ron Vogl has decades of experience wearing many hats in his industry. He has been a forerunner in business-to-business enterprise software and a leader, manager, and operator of his product. Sally-Anne Hughes (Hughes Klaiber) represented Vogl Ventures during the transaction.
This transaction provides both a succession and flexible path towards eventual retirement for one of the original owners of eLogger. It also allows both owners to partner with Ron and collectively honor the genuine rapport that his employees have forged with their clients to help him evolve the next chapter of his business.
"It was an absolute pleasure to work with Benchmark International on selling our software business. The sale of a company that you've devoted your life to is a stressful and intense process. Benchmark had the knowledge and expertise to guide us in a direction that ensured we chose the right buyer without pressure to accept the first offer and ensuring a great fit. Not only did they bring us many potential buyers to choose from, but they did a great job vetting them as multiple offers were received. Ultimately, they found a buyer for us who would provide continuity to our employees and clients while providing a more-than-fair transition plan to retirement for myself. "- Former CEO BJ Lingren, eLogger
"I have long aspired to lead a software firm like eLogger that does such an excellent job of delivering value for its customers. I am honored to take responsibility for the business's next chapter of growth. BJ, Andrew, and Benchmark's partnership has been invaluable in this successful transition." - CEO Ron Vogl, eLogger
"Working with BJ, Andrew, and Ron was truly a pleasure. From the very beginning these three seemed to click. It's always a joy to help to craft a path forward filled with success for a business's customers and employees that at the same time opens a door for a business owner's dreamed-of retirement. We are thrilled to find out what is in store for the future of this firm." – Senior Associate Jonathan Blair, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
