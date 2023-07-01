New Toggle Latch in Polyamide with Tool-Less Assembly from FDB Panel Fittings
The new Dirak 6-240 over-centre toggle latch in polyamide from FDB Panel Fittings offers a low cost and very quick way to install this convenient unit which can be push fit into matched rectangular pre-punched holes in the frame and door/access panel.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new Dirak 6-240 over-centre toggle latch in polyamide, as recently announced by FDB Panel Fittings, offers a low cost and very quick way to install this convenient unit which can be push fit into matched rectangular pre-punched holes in the frame and door/access panel. Retention is by means of a toothed ratchet wedge that accommodates metal thicknesses of from 1.2mm to 3.0mm and provides a max closing force of 250N.
Over-centre toggle catches of this type are useful for furniture, enclosures, packaging and inspection panels in zero to low security areas, where nonetheless there is a requirement to protect contents from the environment and provide a boundary to casual operation, so that personnel can self-protect, while retaining the benefits of low cost with rapid operation and firm closure.
