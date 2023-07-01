RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Named Among “America’s Best”
Sarasota, FL, July 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
The prestigious survey is based on 2022 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume.
The following agents and teams are honorees at RE/MAX Alliance Group.
Individuals By Sales Volume
Listed among America’s Best individuals by sales volume are Cindy Quinn and Christine Kourik of the Anna Maria Island office; Leonard Giarrano, Carey Beychok, Ryan Adamson and Reeny Kaney of the Sarasota office; Ryan Carson and Robert Anderson of the Siesta Key office; Warren Ring of the Trinity office; Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office; and Stacy Cunneen and Barbara Mollanazar of the Bradenton office.
Individuals by Transaction Sides
Joyce Ratliff of the Trinity office; Anita Rybarcyk and Laura Varner of the Spring Hill office; Barbara Mollanazar of the Bradenton office, and Cindy Quinn of the Anna Maria Island office were named among America’s Best individuals by transaction sides.
Small Teams by Sales Volume
Listed among America’s Best small teams by sales volume are Team Tritschler, the Glenn Brown Team, the Lamielle Group, the Trexler Team, the Keyser Team, the Cleary Group and Team McLaughlin of the Sarasota office; the Travis Group of the Bradenton office; the Arrazcaeta Team and Wooley Team of the Trinity office; the Kathy Damewood Team of the Englewood office; the Oakland Team of the Spring Hill office; and the Alpha Team of the Venice office.
Small Teams by Transaction Sides
The Kathy Damewood Team of the Englewood office, the Arrazcatea Team and the Mike Constantine Team of the Trinity office; Team Tritschler, the Lamielle Group, the Keyser Team, the Glenn Brown Team and the Trexler Team of the Sarasota office; and the Oakland Team of the Spring Hill office were listed among America’s Best small teams by transaction sides.
Medium Teams by Sales Volume
The Stiver First International Team of the Englewood office; the Brewer Team and the Fevrier Group of the Sarasota office; and Team Richard Capes of the Bradenton office were named among America’s Best medium teams by sales volume.
Medium Teams by Transaction Sides
The Stiver First International Team of the Englewood office; the Brewer Team and the Fevrier Group of the Sarasota office; and Team Richard Capes of the Bradenton office were named among America’s Best medium teams by transaction sides.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
