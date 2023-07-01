Mariposa Leadership Recognized as One of San Francisco Business Times' “Largest LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses” in the Bay Area
Executive Leadership Coaching Firm Secures the No. 39 Spot.
San Francisco, CA, July 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The San Francisco Business Times has named Mariposa Leadership, Inc. to its Top 50 list of “Largest LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses” in the Greater Bay Area. The inclusion of Mariposa Leadership in this list marks the fourth year in row that the firm has been honored by selection for the accolade. Ranking at number 39, Mariposa is the only executive leadership coaching company listed in the publication's recent survey.
Mariposa Leadership, founded by Sue Bethanis, a leader in the executive coaching field—has earned an excellent reputation for its innovative and transformational individual and executive team coaching programs. As a trusted partner to organizations in high-tech and other demanding industries, the company empowers individuals and teams to maximize their potential, drive organizational success, and foster inclusive and diverse workplaces.
"We are extremely proud and humbled to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the 'Largest LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses' in the Bay Area for the last four years," said Sue Bethanis, Owner and CEO of Mariposa Leadership, Inc. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to helping leaders navigate complex challenges, retain top leadership talent, foster inclusive cultures, and promote diversity in the workplace. We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and for the dedication of our exceptional team."
Mariposa Leadership has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. The company's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment extends beyond their client engagements, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion within their own organization. Their executive coaches are thoroughly vetted and bring decades of diverse experience, backgrounds, strengths, and perspectives and bring this diversity to help their clients address their most important business challenges.
Successful high-tech and bio-tech companies, like PayPal, Amazon, Zynga, Intel, Google, and Gilead Sciences, as well as many SMBs, startups, and non-profits have leveraged Mariposa Leadership’s executive leadership coaching to accelerate leadership performance and to cultivate engaging and innovative organizational cultures. Further, as part of its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, Mariposa has worked with several Bay Area LGBTQ+ organizations like Start Out, Out & Equal, Equality California, and Horizons Foundation.
About Mariposa Leadership, Inc.
Since its founding in 1996 by Sue Bethanis, Mariposa Leadership, Inc. has been sought by the Bay Area’s most successful companies for their expertise in executive leadership coaching. High-tech and other cutting-edge industries rely on Mariposa’s individual and executive team coaching programs to accelerate leadership performance. Sue Bethanis is the author of the well-received business book Leadership Chronicles of a Corporate Sage, and hosts Mariposa’s monthly leadership podcast, WiseTalk, as well as Mariposa’s bi-weekly community Zoom room for coaches, WiseSpace.
Contact
Allison Adams
415-861-5900
https://www.mariposaleadership.com
