Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List

Sarasota, FL, July 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. That places her among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. Beychok generated more than $23 million in sales in 2022.To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, individual agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year.A lifelong resident of Southwest Florida, Beychok has extensive knowledge of the area and its history. Her entire career has been in the real estate industry, first as a new home sales representative for several of the area's largest builders, and now as a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group after running her own brokerage firm for many years. Her family has been building and developing real estate locally since 1946, which gives her deep understanding of both the new and resale markets.Beychok is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and has earned the Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.She is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (941) 315-4348 or via email at CareyBeychok@remax.net.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.