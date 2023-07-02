Voices for Humanity Follows Kim Bey’s Journey from Immigrant to Inspiring Leader in Nation’s Capital
Los Angeles, CA, July 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring community activist Kim Bey.
With violent crime in Washington, DC, more than twice the national average, the nation’s capital suffers from one of the highest overall crime rates in the country. Kim Bey works to spread The Way to Happiness throughout Washington, DC, inspiring her community with its common sense message of morality. Her efforts have helped lower crime rates, bringing a renewed sense of hope to DC.
About Kim Bey
Kim Bey was born in rural Malaysia, where she distinguished herself as being one of the first two girls in her village to attend high school. Overcoming many obstacles, she achieved her goals of graduating college in the US and starting her own business. As Kim encountered rising violence and crime in the nation’s capital, she searched for a way she could do something about it. When she came across The Way to Happiness, she realized its potential to address the District’s many social ills. Distributing the booklet throughout the city, Kim has not only helped raise moral values and unify the community, but also contributed to a significant drop in crime. Her work has been lauded at the highest levels of government.
Kim Bey serves as Executive Director of Washington, DC’s chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
