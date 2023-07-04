Fenrir Asset Management Achieves Stellar Performance with 6.63% Return in June, Influencing Over €4,1 Billion in Assets
New York, NY, July 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fenrir Asset Management, an international investment firm established in 2018, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in its performance. The firm, in conjunction with its subordinates, has successfully generated a 6.63 percent return for its clients in June, managing both directly and indirectly a total portfolio of over €4 billion in assets.
This accomplishment is a testament to Fenrir's innovative multi-strategy approach to investment, designed to navigate complex market conditions and seize opportunities across various asset classes. The firm's diverse range of strategies includes Equity-Oriented investments, Private Equity and Private Credit, Distressed Securities, Non-Distressed Debt, Hedge/Arbitrage positions, Real Estate-Related Securities, Commodities Trading, and Portfolio Volatility Protection.
"We are thrilled to announce this performance, which underscores our commitment to our clients and the strength of our investment strategies," said the Chairman of Fenrir Asset Management. "Our multi-strategy approach allows us to adapt to different market conditions and identify opportunities that others may overlook."
The firm's approach focuses on high reward-to-risk asymmetry in equity-oriented positions, complexity and process-driven situations in distressed securities, and mispriced securities in non-distressed debt. Fenrir also maintains hedge/arbitrage positions to manage portfolio risk and invests in real estate-related securities with an opportunistic approach.
"Fenrir's diverse strategies and deep expertise position us well to navigate the complexities of the market," added the Trinity. "We look forward to continuing to provide our investors with innovative investment solutions and strong returns."
For more information about Fenrir Asset Management and its multi-strategy approach to investment, visit the website.
Thor Anker Dahlseng
+4721956032
www.fenriram.com
