Clavius Fashion Fund seeks Final Investors to Close €177 Million Fundraising Initiative, Aiming to Propel Luxury Brands Globally

Clavius, a pioneering fashion fund, is in the final stages of its ambitious €177 million fundraising initiative. The fund is seeking additional investors to fuel its mission of propelling small to mid-sized luxury fashion brands to the global stage. Leveraging deep industry knowledge and operational prowess, Clavius aims to boost the financial performance and brand value of its portfolio companies, ushering in a new era of growth for luxury brands that embody timeless elegance and exclusivity.