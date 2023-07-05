Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of American Engineers, Inc. to STV Group, Inc.
New York, NY, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The seller, American Engineers, Inc (AEI), is an engineering firm comprised of several offices. Their focus is primarily on transportation, industrial, utility, and municipality space. With decades of experience across multiple markets and geographies, they have risen to the top of their respective field. Their motto “Designing Your Future”, paired with investments in innovative technology and the most proficient people, allow them to continually deliver excellence.
The buyer, STV Group, Inc. (a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, LLC.) is a professional services firm that offers designing, planning, and management of infrastructure projects across North America. The high caliber services they provide their clients allow them to maintain a position at the forefront of their field. STV has 55 offices spanning the continent, with headquarters in New York City.
“This acquisition will increase STV’s already expansive footprint and bring additional resources to the areas that American Engineers is currently servicing. This is an exciting opportunity for both companies as they are now poised to provide even more exceptional services that keep North America’s infrastructure strong. It was a true pleasure to be involved in this transaction with a great result for all”. – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
