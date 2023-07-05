The MaitreView™ 4KPlus Won an Award at InfoComm 2023
New Taipei, Taiwan, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Following the success of the MaitreView™ 4KPro at ISE and InfoComm 2022, AV LINK announced that the MaitreView™ 4KPlus received the Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2023 from Sound & Video Contractor. The winners were chosen based on their inventive merits. The award encourages AV LINK to further market the Taiwan-made and TAA-compliant 4K/60Hz and 8K multi-window video processor family, which includes the award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, MaitreView™ 4KLite, and MaitreView™ 8KPro to corporations, educational institutions, hospitals, and governments.
The MaitreView™ 4KPlus leverages AMD Kintex™ Ultrascale™ devices, featuring
uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4, real-time Drag & Drop, independent display of different videos on two screens, seamless switching between multiple sources, and adjustable borders on each region and layer. AMD Kintex™ Ultrascale™ devices assisted the MaitreView™ 4KPlus to win the Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2023.
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with expertise in 4K and 8K video processing algorithms driven by FPGA. With Taiwan-made, high-quality technologies, AV LINK has provided different types of solutions in the industry.
