Angie Wong Sued for Alleged Embezzlement and Defamation as Former Consulting Firm Partner
Angie Wong is being sued in Georgia for alleged embezzlement and other charges by L-Strategies as a former partner of the L-Strategies consulting firm.
Newnan, GA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The litigation, L-Strategies, LLC v. Angie Wong (aka Angie Wong Sie Ying), has been filed with the Clerk of Superior Court, Coweta County, Georgia, Docket SUV2023000784 on June 30, 2023, 04:23 PM.
The lawsuit has been filed by attorney Jared Craig. The lawsuit alleges embezzlement, defamation, fraudulent misrepresentation, and other claims. Jared Craig breaks down the relief sought as $2k embezzlement, $30K fraud, $250K defamation, punitive damages at $1,410,000.00.
The lawsuit alleges that Wong was a customer, through media booker Joshua Delano, to numerous conservative outlets where she used that business relationship to carry out one embezzlement scheme and attempt another.
Link to court docket: https://peachcourtfile04.blob.core.windows.net/cowetasuperior/L%20Strategies%20v.%20Wong%20Petition%20with%20Exhibits%206-30-23-E-RQZ4FYTY-ACCEPTED.pdf?sv=2015-12-11&sr=b&sig=LJRdFrxl0wbfp9F0MomU514e%2Bl3f6nopWTDzcvImFS0%3D&st=2023-07-03T11%3A25%3A49Z&se=2023-08-03T11%3A30%3A49Z&sp=r
"May 30 2023, Angie Wong was removed as agent for L-Strategies. She is not authorized to use our name or social media," said Stan Fitzgerald, L-Strategies partner.
The complaint also alleges that Wong falsely accuses Craig and Fitzgerald of committing bank fraud, referred to them as "Scammers" and "White Supremacists."
Contact
Stan Fitzgerald
770-707-6291
https://lstrategies.org
