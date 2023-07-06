PhlebX Debuts Concierge Services at the AACC Show, Anaheim CA, July 25-27, 2023
Phlebotomy/Lab Service Portal Premieres as Destination Site for Patients Desiring Convenient and Affordable Home Appointments, on Their Schedule
Upper Saddle River, NJ, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PhlebX (www.PhlebX.com), a New Jersey based nationally focused provider of mobile phlebotomy, testing, and specimen collection services for home based and facility based patients will debut a new Concierge Services portal at the AACC Show Anaheim CA, July 23/24, 2023. PhlebX is seeking to add more lab partners and qualified service providers to the new portal to serve a broader patient base.
According to Frances Levin, Manager of Business Development: “As home health care expands due to the rapidly aging population and the rise of hospital-at-home/chronic care support, as well as the rise of Concierge and Virtual care - the missing piece is on-demand lab-work and specimen collection at home. Our Concierge service empowers patients with greater control over care execution, resulting in more effective treatments and better health outcomes.”
PhlebX is a leading provider of mobile phlebotomy, testing, and specimen collection services. Our advanced technology, lab agnostic approach, and flexibility enable us to significantly reduce costs and provide convenient service to home based and facility based patients. PhlebX is expanding rapidly nationally and has partnered with Clinical Labs, Home Health Services, Hospices, Hospitals and Specialized Healthcare organizations to provide timely, cost effective and convenient care.
PhlebX will be discussing current services and the new Concierge support at Booth 4164 - AACC show, Anaheim, CA.
If interested, contact us at rachels@PhlebX.com to set up a meeting at the show or any time if not attending.
Rachel Schneider
732-593-8260
phlebx.com
