Parent Education Options for Families of Children with Learning Disabilities and Autism Now Available in Champaign County
Champaign, IL, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Excel Prep, a private school option based in Champaign, IL, will host its second Parent Summer School Series on the academic application of Applied Behavior Analysis.
Founder, Landria Seals Green, says that many families may be familiar with the medical or clinical model of ABA Therapy and should know more about meaningful applications of ABA within the classroom.
The purpose of The Parent Summer School Series is to give parents of learners with special education needs information as they seek to raise expectations and results for their children. “It is important that we begin to think about innovation and lifting the expectations we have for children who learn differently. To do this, understanding a child’s learning profile, designing programs to address learning needs, and capitalizing on learning strengths is a great first step,” says founder Landria Seals Green.
ExcelPrep realizes the gap in education for most children post COVID-19 and acknowledges this gap has long existed for people with autism and learning disabilities in academics including reading and math. “It is the overuse and acceptance of the word functional that has replaced the impact special education interventions should have in moving children progressively forward,” says Seals Green.
By hosting these virtual sessions for parents, we contribute to the meaning of Excel and addressing the whole child. The child belongs to people who, when informed, will select better options, and have different discussions at the IEP table.
The final Parent Summer School Series will be held on July 10, 2023, at 12noon CST. Registration information can be found on ExcelPrep website.
Excel Prep is now enrolling elementary students with neurodiverse needs for the 2023-2024 school year.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green, Executive Director
248-919-8627
info@excelprepschools.com
