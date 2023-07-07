Popular Poly Mailer Brand Releases "Value Mailer" Line to Help Keep Your Costs Down
Hanover, MA, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The popular poly mailer brand, à la mode Mailers, has released a new product line that consists of single-colored “Value Mailers.” Sold in packs of 200, producing their industry-leading durable shipping envelopes in bulk keeps costs down for customers. As fees on selling marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Poshmark, and Etsy continue to rise, it’s more important now than ever that sellers keep their overhead low.
Jonathan Hodiak, founder à la mode Mailers, said, “As a business owner myself, keeping costs down is critical. Especially when it comes to supplies you are buying regularly, like poly mailers. We designed this product line with the customer in mind, specifically, those who are shipping in higher volume as our cost per mailer is unusually low for a mailer that is produced to such a high standard. The goal of this business is to empower entrepreneurs and help them grow their business and this product line is a direct result of that.”
Having a long-standing relationship with their manufacturers has allowed à la mode Mailers to continue producing an industry-leading shipping envelope at an affordable cost. They are known for their eye-catching designs and outstanding features, but this product line is a step in a different direction. Taking the same technology that produces their design mailers, they are able to create a reliable, waterproof, tear-resistant, non-seethrough mailer that ensures your package arrives safely.
About à la mode Mailers
For almost a decade, à la mode Mailers has been growing its ice-cream-themed poly mailers both domestically and internationally. The company is founded by business owners and creates products for business owners, understanding the demands of owning a business has been part of their service since the beginning. As an added bonus, the brand partners with wildlife organizations around the world. A portion of all proceeds are donated to help endangered species, stop illegal animal tracking, and other conservation efforts. A cause we can all support. For more information, you can visit their website: alamodemailers dot com or find them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Thomas Gilbart
+1 910-477-8172
https://www.alamodemailers.com
For more details, contact us at info@alamodemailers.com
