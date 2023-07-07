Launching Complete Financial Modeling Services for Startups and SMEs by FasterCapital
This complete Financial Modeling Services are part of FasterCapital's Raise Capital program. FasterCapital works with startups step by step to create their financial operating model and financial forecasts.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Backed by financial experts and a wide network of internal investors, FasterCapital announces launching its complete financial modeling services for business and startups worldwide.
A financial model is the representation of the financial information that goes into a business in areas of expenses, revenues, assets in the form of spreadsheet(s) or an Excel file. This is an especially important document for businesses at their earlier stages and for startups to set up the financial details and scenarios and act accordingly. FasterCapital's team works with the startup on assessing when it is going to be generating profit, when and how much financing it needs, and how it is going to perform financially through its financial model.
Apart from financial operating model which describes how the business is going to operate and studies its operating expenses and revenues, FasterCapital also helps startups in creating a financial forecasts study which is also an essential part of the financial study of a business. A financial forecasts document looks into the financial future of the business and makes assumptions about its future performance, expenses, revenues, and funding needs.
FasterCapital helps startups and SMEs at different stages and in different markets/industries on a global level in building and improving their financial operating models and financial forecasts.
To get started, FasterCapital first needs to figure out the company's revenue and expenses. To do this, FasterCapital need to gather data from the startup regarding its accounts receivable (receiving money from customers), accounts payable (paying outgoing bills), and inventory (what the business has in stock). After the team sends all the info needed FasterCapital starts working on assembling and creating the financial model.
When creating the startup's financial model and forecasts, FasterCapital focuses on gathering accurate financial data, data granularity, making accurate assumption, studying the market, finding the best ways to simplify formulas.
FasterCapital provides full financial modeling services for startups in their pre-seed stage, seed stage, series A stage, series B stage, and beyond. This service can be provided on its own but it is also part of a whole package of fundraising and financial support services that FasterCapital provides through its Raise Capital and Idea to Product programs.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "This service aims at helping startups providing not only financial modeling but also financial advisory for startups on how to increase their revenue and reduce their costs. Our team works hand in hand with the startup's team to make sure the startup is operating optimally on a financial level."
Startups can apply online to this service or contact the team at FasterCapital directly on contact@fastercapital.com or on WhatsApp at https://wa.me/971555855663 to get a quote.
A financial model is the representation of the financial information that goes into a business in areas of expenses, revenues, assets in the form of spreadsheet(s) or an Excel file. This is an especially important document for businesses at their earlier stages and for startups to set up the financial details and scenarios and act accordingly. FasterCapital's team works with the startup on assessing when it is going to be generating profit, when and how much financing it needs, and how it is going to perform financially through its financial model.
Apart from financial operating model which describes how the business is going to operate and studies its operating expenses and revenues, FasterCapital also helps startups in creating a financial forecasts study which is also an essential part of the financial study of a business. A financial forecasts document looks into the financial future of the business and makes assumptions about its future performance, expenses, revenues, and funding needs.
FasterCapital helps startups and SMEs at different stages and in different markets/industries on a global level in building and improving their financial operating models and financial forecasts.
To get started, FasterCapital first needs to figure out the company's revenue and expenses. To do this, FasterCapital need to gather data from the startup regarding its accounts receivable (receiving money from customers), accounts payable (paying outgoing bills), and inventory (what the business has in stock). After the team sends all the info needed FasterCapital starts working on assembling and creating the financial model.
When creating the startup's financial model and forecasts, FasterCapital focuses on gathering accurate financial data, data granularity, making accurate assumption, studying the market, finding the best ways to simplify formulas.
FasterCapital provides full financial modeling services for startups in their pre-seed stage, seed stage, series A stage, series B stage, and beyond. This service can be provided on its own but it is also part of a whole package of fundraising and financial support services that FasterCapital provides through its Raise Capital and Idea to Product programs.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "This service aims at helping startups providing not only financial modeling but also financial advisory for startups on how to increase their revenue and reduce their costs. Our team works hand in hand with the startup's team to make sure the startup is operating optimally on a financial level."
Startups can apply online to this service or contact the team at FasterCapital directly on contact@fastercapital.com or on WhatsApp at https://wa.me/971555855663 to get a quote.
Contact
FasterCapitalContact
Rasha Almasri
+971 5558 55663
www.fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
Rasha Almasri
+971 5558 55663
www.fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
Categories