Hoffmann Brothers’ 2023 “Nominate a Teacher” Campaign
Hoffmann Brothers thanks St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee metro area pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade educators with its 2023 “Nominate a Teacher” campaign. Students and community members are invited to submit nominations between July 1 and July 31 for the teachers who continuously work to improve their students’ lives and schooling experiences to win a chance to have their Amazon.com Classroom Wish List paid for by Hoffmann Brothers.
Saint Louis, MO, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis & Nashville-Based Business to Purchase Winning Nominees’ Amazon Classroom Wish Lists
Hoffmann Brothers will announce the winning nominees from St. Louis and Nashville on August 4.
Individuals completing the electronic nomination form must provide their nominee’s Amazon Wish List link. Instructions on creating and sharing an Amazon Wish List are available on the “Nominate a Teacher” submission page.
Disclaimer: If a nominated teacher is selected as a winner, they must submit a picture of themselves with the supplies and classroom items Hoffmann Brothers purchases and consent for the photo to be used in marketing materials and on social media.
For more information about the Hoffmann Brothers’ 2023 “Nominate a Teacher” campaign and to nominate a teacher, please visit www.hoffmannbros.com/nominate.
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, appliance repair services, and more. The company employs over 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs.
For more information, please visit www.hoffmannbros.com.
Chris Hoffmann
(314) 373-1847
www.hoffmannbros.com
