Hoffmann Brothers’ 2023 “Nominate a Teacher” Campaign

Hoffmann Brothers thanks St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee metro area pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade educators with its 2023 “Nominate a Teacher” campaign. Students and community members are invited to submit nominations between July 1 and July 31 for the teachers who continuously work to improve their students’ lives and schooling experiences to win a chance to have their Amazon.com Classroom Wish List paid for by Hoffmann Brothers.