The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List
Trinity, FL, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. That places the team among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
The team ranked #14 among small teams by transaction sides and #145 among small teams by sales volume in 2022.
To qualify for the RealTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume.
A Tampa Bay native, D.J. Arrazcaeta has a background in banking and insurance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Tampa. He is fluent in Spanish and English.
Arrazcaeta is based in the Trinity office at 10710 State Road 54, #C101, Trinity, Florida 34655, and can be reached at (727) 809-0294 or dj@homewithlandfl.com..
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
