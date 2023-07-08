ProCFO Partners Announces $50K National Nonprofit CFO Grant Program
ProCFO Partners Taps Youth Mentor Program MENTEE as First Grant Recipient
Chicago, IL, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProCFO Partners, a national provider of part-time and fractional chief financial officers (CFOs), announces the launch of its ProCFO Partners Grant Program l Non-Profit, the first CFO-mentor grant program entirely focused on helping nonprofit organizations succeed by developing the financial frameworks they need to support their work and further their missions.
“From our inception,” says Haleh Fardi, co-founder and ProCFO Partners’ CVO, “we have always believed that every business - whether for profit or nonprofit - deserves an expert CFO to ensure each has access to data and financial structures it needs to succeed.
“The ProCFO Partners $50,000 Grant Program l Non-Profit,” she continues, “is designed specifically to support not-for-profits organizations, each of which is assigned a CFO from the ProCFO Partners network to guide them to building appropriate fiscal structures and to use their financial and market data to build needed processes and procedures.”
The first recipient of ProCFO Partners’ $50,000 Nonprofit CFO Grant Program is MENTEE, a nonprofit fielding a global community of mentors serving disadvantaged individuals worldwide."
“We are so very honored and appreciative of being selected for ProCFO Partners’ Nonprofit CFO Grant," says MENTEE Founder and CEO Letitia Zwickert, “The ProCFO Partners Grant Program l Non-Profit will ensure we have the financial information and infrastructure we need to be able to serve even more mentees through alliances with additional NGO partnerships, businesses, institutions, and other nonprofits globally. Working side-by-side with one of ProCFO Partners’ expert CFOs over the next six months will go a long way to ensure we can continue to form mentor/mentee partnerships and build collaborative projects worldwide."
The next round of ProCFO Partners Grants will be announced shortly. The program is expected to serve between four to six featured community impact organizations in the next 12 months. For more information about the ProCFO Partners Grants, please email grants@procfopartners.com.
About ProCFO Partners
ProCFO Partners (www.ProCFOPartners.com) is one of the fastest-growing providers of fractional CFO leadership in the United States. Founded in 2020, our expert CFOs have helped nearly 200 companies identify the strategies, tools, and tactics they need to achieve their specific visions.
About MENTEE
MENTEE (www.menteeglobal.org) offers a network of global specialists and a supportive program for people 18 and older and disadvantaged by our global systems.
“From our inception,” says Haleh Fardi, co-founder and ProCFO Partners’ CVO, “we have always believed that every business - whether for profit or nonprofit - deserves an expert CFO to ensure each has access to data and financial structures it needs to succeed.
“The ProCFO Partners $50,000 Grant Program l Non-Profit,” she continues, “is designed specifically to support not-for-profits organizations, each of which is assigned a CFO from the ProCFO Partners network to guide them to building appropriate fiscal structures and to use their financial and market data to build needed processes and procedures.”
The first recipient of ProCFO Partners’ $50,000 Nonprofit CFO Grant Program is MENTEE, a nonprofit fielding a global community of mentors serving disadvantaged individuals worldwide."
“We are so very honored and appreciative of being selected for ProCFO Partners’ Nonprofit CFO Grant," says MENTEE Founder and CEO Letitia Zwickert, “The ProCFO Partners Grant Program l Non-Profit will ensure we have the financial information and infrastructure we need to be able to serve even more mentees through alliances with additional NGO partnerships, businesses, institutions, and other nonprofits globally. Working side-by-side with one of ProCFO Partners’ expert CFOs over the next six months will go a long way to ensure we can continue to form mentor/mentee partnerships and build collaborative projects worldwide."
The next round of ProCFO Partners Grants will be announced shortly. The program is expected to serve between four to six featured community impact organizations in the next 12 months. For more information about the ProCFO Partners Grants, please email grants@procfopartners.com.
About ProCFO Partners
ProCFO Partners (www.ProCFOPartners.com) is one of the fastest-growing providers of fractional CFO leadership in the United States. Founded in 2020, our expert CFOs have helped nearly 200 companies identify the strategies, tools, and tactics they need to achieve their specific visions.
About MENTEE
MENTEE (www.menteeglobal.org) offers a network of global specialists and a supportive program for people 18 and older and disadvantaged by our global systems.
Contact
ProCFO PartnersContact
Marcia Golden
212-366-5033
procfopartners.com
Marcia Golden
212-366-5033
procfopartners.com
Categories