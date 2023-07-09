Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Sunny Morning Foods, Inc. and Burris Logistics
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, July 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Sunny Morning Foods, Inc. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and Burris Logistics (Milford, Delaware).
Sunny Morning Foods is a premier wholesale food distributor. The company’s top-tier product lines offer multiple distinct goods, and include: eggs, butter, cheese, dairy, and ingredients for manufacturing. The company serves segmented markets that are comprised of wholesale food distributors, exporters, food processors & servicers, retailers, and the cruise & airline sector. Sunny Morning’s footprint extends from the Southeastern United States to Central & South America, as well as the Caribbean Islands.
Burris Logistics was founded in 1925 and is a preeminent provider of distribution and storage solutions to the food and beverage industries. The company provides climate-controlled warehousing, dry/ambient storage, e-commerce fulfillment, distribution, and other business services. Burris Logistics mainly supplies producers, manufacturers, and transporters to name a few. Burris has recently completed multiple transactions which were chiefly vertical integration plays in key market segments. Some of those moves involved Honor Foods (Philadelphia) and Sommer Maid Creamery (Pipersville).
“It was a pleasure working with Sunny Morning President Dale Volkert and Vice President Ken Carlson on this transaction. We were able to source a great deal of interest for this opportunity very quickly but were aligned with our client in playing a longer game, if needed, to find the exact right buyer. We certainly achieved that goal with Burris Logistics. Sunny Morning fits perfectly with their ambitious demonstrated consolidation and expansion activities, and we know the future is bright for both partners in this acquisition.” - Senior Associate Parker Wilson, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
