Approved Mortgage Expands Team with Top Talent and Industry Experts
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker, continues its dedication to growth as the market evolves by expanding its team and delivering innovative solutions with superior customer service.
Greenwood, IN, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Approved Mortgage, a leading provider of mortgage solutions, is proud to announce its team's significant growth and expansion with the addition of several experienced and dedicated mortgage advisors during the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. The new hires bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Approved Mortgage, further strengthening the company's position as a trusted provider of exceptional mortgage services.
Under the visionary leadership of CEO Derrick Christy, Approved Mortgage has consistently pursued a commitment to excellence, delivering personalized mortgage solutions to clients across Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, and Michigan. The company's dedication to outstanding customer service has helped fuel its growth and position as a leading provider of mortgage services.
Karla Hendricks, a seasoned professional with a tax preparation and library science background, is one of the outstanding individuals joining the Approved Mortgage team. Karla's attention to detail and passion for helping people achieve their goals make her ideal for assisting borrowers to get approved for their home purchase or refinance. She is excited to contribute her expertise to the Approved Mortgage office in Greenwood, IN.
Victoria Plaise, armed with an MBA in Business Administration and extensive experience in human resources, management, and marketing, brings a dynamic skill set to Approved Mortgage. Victoria's drive for success and versatility make her an excellent fit for the team where she will work for the company out of Fort Wayne, IN.
Luigi Nahmias, a Mortgage Loan Originator with a construction background and a passion for real estate investment, is thrilled to start his mortgage career with Approved Mortgage. Hailing from Brazil and currently residing in Miami, Florida, Luigi brings a unique perspective to the team. His enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued success, where he will be providing mortgage services to the communities in and around Key Biscayne, FL.
Puja Dhungel, a motivated Mortgage Loan Officer, is embarking on her journey in the mortgage industry with Approved Mortgage. With a background in Management Information Systems and a love for cooking and travel, Puja is eager to make a difference in the lives of her clients. Her local knowledge and enthusiasm for getting clients approved for their mortgage make her a valuable addition to Greenwood, IN. office.
Laura Schroeder, an experienced Mortgage Loan Officer passionate about helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership, joins Approved Mortgage's team of licensed loan officers. With over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Laura brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Her dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Approved Mortgage's mission and she will be serving the Northwest Indiana communities.
Jonathan Arroyo, a driven loan originator with a finance background and a strong track record in the industry, is excited to take his career to the next level at Approved Mortgage. Jonathan's knowledge and extensive experience make him a valuable asset to the company and its clients. His commitment to client success aligns perfectly with Approved Mortgage's core values, and he is excited about providing home loan services to homebuyers and homeowners in Tampa, FL., and the surrounding communities.
"We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding professionals to the Approved Mortgage family. Their expertise and dedication will be pivotal in our continued growth and success. With their addition, we are well-positioned to provide even greater value to our clients," said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage.
Adding these talented individuals to the Approved Mortgage team highlights the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients.
"At Approved Mortgage, we strive to deliver personalized mortgage solutions that meet each client's unique needs. Our team of mortgage advisors is the backbone of our success, and these new hires further strengthen our ability to provide exceptional service," said Jim Landwerlen, President of Approved Mortgage.
The expansion of Approved Mortgage's team reflects the company's continued success and dedication to growth as the market evolves. Approved Mortgage remains at the forefront, delivering innovative solutions and superior customer service.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana, with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 20 years, Zillow® recognizes Approved Mortgage as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entrepreneur.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender that allows for same-day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that have served thousands of families, making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages, and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, as well as other loan products.
We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product and the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
Contact
Justin Hart
(317) 882-2255
https://approvedmortgage.com
