Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Blue Wave Capital and Consulting, LLC and Pelican Energy Partners
Lafayette, IN, July 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Blue Wave Capital and Consulting, LLC (“Blue Wave”) and Houston-based Pelican Energy Partners (“Pelican”).
Blue Wave is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business that develops and sells artificial intelligence (AI) based software. The software is composed of machine learning-based algorithms, which use nuclear power plant data to inform fuel configuration and purchasing decisions. The company also designs platforms to create predictive models of components that are resident in the nuclear power plant infrastructure. Similar software has been developed for DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (a division of the U.S Department of Defense) to effectively assess complex and chaotic situations and mitigate national security risks.
“We chose Benchmark International as our advisor in this process to ensure that we received the best and highest value commensurate with the unique capabilities and execution we built at Blue Wave. The Benchmark team played a pivotal role in terms of both deal structure and guiding all parties through to a successful closing. We are truly excited to be teamed with our new partners at Pelican, and we look forward to working with them to seize the many huge opportunities that remain ahead of us.” -CEO Gina Gruenwald, Blue Wave Capital
Pelican provides exceptional companies with capital and effective management guidance based on extensive industry experience. Pelican creates value by partnering with experienced management, such as Blue Wave’s founder-led team, to improve and grow exceptional businesses. The firm specializes in working with companies that demonstrate competitive advantages in a well-defined market segment and a demonstrated commitment to fair and honest business practices that align with Pelican’s core values.
“Blue Wave is a special company providing differentiated value-driving technologies to the nuclear power industry, which is critical to US energy independence and national security. In Pelican Energy Partners, the Blue Wave team has found a proven growth partner with deep energy industry experience and a clear mandate to expand Blue Wave’s reach and capabilities.” -Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
