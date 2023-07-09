Living Advantage Inc. Announces “Mixer That Matters” with Radio Personality Dawn Dai
Beverly Hills, CA, July 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth, is thrilled to announce its upcoming fundraising event, "Mixer That Matters" with Media Personality Dawn Dai, host of the Vitamin D Podcast. The extraordinary event will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the exquisite Nua Beverly Hills, located at 403 N Crescent Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
The “Mixer That Matters” is a unique opportunity for individuals passionate about making a difference in the lives of foster youth to come together for an evening filled with compassion, connection, and community. By attending and supporting this event, attendees will have the opportunity to invest in the futures of children who do not have the support of their biological parents. Like Chad L. Coleman, Walking Dead actor and former foster youth, who’s investing in the success of the community’s children.
The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring delightful conversations, delectable cuisine, and captivating entertainment. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals who share a passion for transforming the lives of foster youth. It's a chance to connect, network, and make a real impact on the futures of these deserving young individuals.
"We are excited to host the “Mixer That Matters” with Dawn Dai and bring together our community of supporters who believe in the potential of foster youth," said Pamela R. Clay, LA, Inc. Executive Director. "This event is an opportunity for us to raise funds and awareness for helping foster youth gain the knowledge and skills they need to thrive as independent adults."
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.livingadvantageinc.org/
The “Mixer That Matters” is a unique opportunity for individuals passionate about making a difference in the lives of foster youth to come together for an evening filled with compassion, connection, and community. By attending and supporting this event, attendees will have the opportunity to invest in the futures of children who do not have the support of their biological parents. Like Chad L. Coleman, Walking Dead actor and former foster youth, who’s investing in the success of the community’s children.
The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring delightful conversations, delectable cuisine, and captivating entertainment. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals who share a passion for transforming the lives of foster youth. It's a chance to connect, network, and make a real impact on the futures of these deserving young individuals.
"We are excited to host the “Mixer That Matters” with Dawn Dai and bring together our community of supporters who believe in the potential of foster youth," said Pamela R. Clay, LA, Inc. Executive Director. "This event is an opportunity for us to raise funds and awareness for helping foster youth gain the knowledge and skills they need to thrive as independent adults."
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.livingadvantageinc.org/
Contact
Living Advantage, Inc.Contact
Katie Copeland
323-731-6471
www.livingadvantageinc.org
Katie Copeland
323-731-6471
www.livingadvantageinc.org
Categories