ZED MSME Awareness Program Conducted at Nashik | ZEDDrive | PARENTNashik

NIMA Startup Hub held a seminar at Ambad MIDC with ZED expert and CE. Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik, on the ZED MSME awareness program. On this occasion, ZEDDrive has been launched in Nashik.
Nashik, India, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NIMA Startup Hub has organized an insightful session on ZED MSME awareness with the ZEDDrive initiative in Nashik in 9th July 2023.
The chief guest for this informative session was Engineer Shreekant Patil, who addressed his views on ZED MSME certification.
This is an initiative of the Government of India to encourage and enable MSMEs to manufacture quality products using the latest technology and tools and to constantly upgrade their processes for high quality and high productivity with the least effect on the environment. Develop an Ecosystem for ZED Manufacturing in MSMEs for enhancing competitiveness and enabling exports. Promote the adoption of ZED practices and recognize the efforts of successful MSMEs. Encourage MSMEs to achieve higher ZED Certification levels through graded incentives. Increase public awareness about demanding zero Defect and zero Effect products through the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification. Identify areas to improve upon, thereby assisting the Government in policy decisions and investment prioritization. There are three levels for this certification: bronze, silver, and Gold.
There are other additional benefits for MSMEs, and the eligibility of this scheme is that all MSMEs registered with the UDYAM registration portal (of the MoMSME) will be eligible to participate in MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification and avail related benefits and incentives.
More than 50 entrepreneurs and MSMEs from Ambad and Satpur MIDCs were present for this insightful session.
NIMA Startup Hub chairman and startup India mentor CE. Shreekant Patil (founder of PARENTNashik) requested all MSMEs from the Nashik region to register their businesses with Udyam certificates and avail incentives and benefits of this scheme.
NIMA Startup Hub has started a separate help center at NIMA House to assist MSMEs with the ZED MSME certification.
MSMEs can contact NIMA or CE. Shreekant Patil for more help.
The seminar ended with a vote of thanks. NIMA Startup Hub will arrange such types of awareness programs on ZED MSME, Lean MSME, and other certifications and schemes at the NIMA seminar hall on a regular basis, Shreekant Patil added.
CE. Shreekant Patil promised that NIMA Startup Hub, Nashik, will support all MSMEs, Vyapari, Startups, and Standups for the following purposes: the growth of Nashik industries more effectively.
MSME Help At NIMA Startup Hub:
* ZED Certification
* ONDC online business (Government of India)
* Lean MSME Certification
* Udyam Adhar MSME
* IEC registration
* StartupIndia: DPIIT
* Incubation Connect
* Govt Scheme for MSMEs
* Standup scheme
* 1:1 Mentoring
* DPR
* Seed funding: STPI, GoI, MH State
* Cluster, Testing Lab development GoI scheme
* Export biz setup
* Business consultancy
* Vegetables, Food product scheme
* Chartered Engineer Certificate
* IPR / Trade mark, logo registration
* GeM - eMarket platform
* Skill Development
* Employment at Industry
* Apprentice at Industry
* Digital Marketing
* e-commerce product uploading
* SEO service, training
* How to be a good Exporter, training
* Bank connect for biz lending
* Excellence in Entrepreneurship session
* Connect investors, co-founder for startup, standup
Ms. Sneha Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
