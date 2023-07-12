High Temperatures Threaten Houston Residents
This summer, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) is expanding its Safe and Sound Services Program (SSSP) targeting heat-related health and safety hazards in homes and providing potentially lifesaving relief to the Harris County homeowners most in need.
Houston, TX, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Summer heat is threatening Houston area residents more than ever this year. Low-income families living in aging homes with inefficient temperature control and poor air quality are most at risk for health and safety challenges. In response, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) is expanding its Safe and Sound Services Program (SSSP), sponsored by Houston Methodist Hospital, targeting significant health and safety hazards in homes and providing relief to the Harris County homeowners most in need.
Rebuilding Together Houston’s SSSP starts with a 25-point inspection checklist for low-income neighbors who qualify for their home repair program. RTH inspects inside the home and outside, looking for opportunities to make the residents healthier and safer. The services include installation of A/C window units, ceiling fans, and air purifiers; and checking that windows and doors open, close, latch, and seal well. All of Rebuilding Together’s work is free to qualifying homeowners.
“As our region experiences more incidents of extreme weather each year, Rebuilding Together is focusing on making homes safer and more resilient against these extremes,” explained Christine Holland, Rebuilding Together Houston’s CEO. “The structural stability of a home, a secure roof, and both air conditioning and heat are crucial elements to safeguarding the health of our neighbors.”
About Rebuilding Together Houston:
Rebuilding Together Houston is the only organization in the Houston/Harris County area to provide hundreds of families with home repairs annually. In the last 41 years, we have served more than 14,750 neighbors. We believe everyone has a right to a safe, healthy, and resilient home that protects them against disaster. The low-income homeowners we serve are in danger of potential displacement and homelessness without our services. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of seniors, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to preserve the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build. Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildingtogetherhouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RTHouston on Twitter. To donate, text “RTH” to 44321.
