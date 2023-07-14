Jaion Chung, Esq. Joins Kahana Feld's Los Angeles Office as Partner
Irvine, CA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is proud to announce that Jaion Chung, Esq. has joined the firm as a Partner at the Los Angeles Office. Ms. Chung practices insurance defense and private client defense in the areas of Trucking/Transportation, Catastrophic Injury, Product Liability and General Liability.
Ms. Chung serves on the board of directors for the Trucking Insurance Defense Association (TIDA). She was a member of the Themis Advocates Group, serving on the executive board as well as chairing the Women of Themis subcommittee. Ms. Chung was previously a Committee Member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Diversity in the Profession and served on the membership committee and transportation committee for the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC).
“We are excited to have Jaion join Kahana Feld,” states co-founding partner Jason Daniel Feld. “She brings years of experience to the firm and is an extremely knowledgeable and successful civil defense litigator. She has been a frequent speaker and industry leader which greatly strengthens our stable of excellent attorneys in Los Angeles.”
Ms. Chung received her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School in 2006. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Los Angeles with a major in Political Science and minor in English. She is licensed to practice in California, both in State and Federal Courts. Ms. Chung was recognized as a “Rising Star” from 2012-2017 and “Super Lawyer” from 2019-2021 by Super Lawyers Magazine.
Partner Yaron Shaham, Chair of the firm’s Trucking & Transportation and General Liability practice groups states, “Jaion is a fantastic attorney and upstanding person. Her commitment to the industry and her clients, as well as her impressive record litigating trucking claims in California are among the absolute best in the State. Kahana Feld is extremely pleased to have Jaion on the team.”
In her spare time, Ms. Chung likes to bake everything from breads to cupcakes. She loves traveling and gaining knowledge about new cultures.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning national law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
