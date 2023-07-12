Introducing Knowledgable Initiative to Develop Safety ("KIDS") Advocacy Network
Today marks the launch Knowledgeable Initiative to Develop Safety ("KIDS") Advocacy Network, a collective dedicated to promoting child safety and well-being through knowledge, development, and advocacy.
Prineville, OR, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KIDS is driven by a passionate team of advocates committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for children. With a focus on education and awareness, KIDS aims to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools necessary to prioritize child safety.
Through KIDS, advocates will actively work towards raising awareness about key safety concerns affecting children today. By sharing valuable information, resources, and best practices, KIDS aims to equip parents, caregivers, educators, communities, and administrations with the necessary insights to safeguard children from potential risks.
The Advocacy Network forms the core of the organization, uniting like-minded individuals and organizations to collaborate on initiatives that promote child safety. By fostering partnerships, advocating for policy changes, and implementing impactful programs, KIDS seeks to create a collective force dedicated to championing responsible development and the integrity of all children.
"Our mission at KIDS is to ensure every child grows up in a safe and secure environment," said Ashley Kimler, co-founder of KIDS. "Through our Knowledgeable Initiative to Develop Safety, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources to protect and support children effectively."
KIDS believes that when knowledge and action combine, children thrive. By addressing various safety concerns, including but not limited to home safety, digital security, and personal well-being, we strive to create a holistic approach to child safety that addresses their unique needs at every stage of development.
As KIDS launches its advocacy efforts, they invite individuals, organizations, and communities to join in this important endeavor. By working together, they believe Oregonians can strengthen child safety measures, raise awareness, and create a safer world for children to flourish.
To learn more about KIDS: Knowledgeable Initiative to Develop Safety Advocacy Network and join our mission, visit kidsadvocacy.org.
Contact
Ashley Kimler
+1 (541) 797-1699
kidsadvocacy.org
