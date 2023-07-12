Free Home Repairs for Rural Harris County
Rebuilding Together Houston will now provide free home repairs for low-income homeowners in rural areas of Harris County. Repairs include temperature control equipment such as window AC units, and roof replacements.
Houston, TX, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) is expanding its service areas and will now provide home repairs for low-income homeowners in rural areas of Harris County. There is no cost to the homeowners.
“These repairs are especially important this summer,” explained Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland. “Many low-income homeowners can’t afford potentially lifesaving temperature control equipment such as window AC units, while repairs to the home’s exterior and roof can protect a family from catastrophic storm damage during hurricane season.”
According to the USDA, “Helping people stay in their own home and keep it in good repair helps families and their communities. Homeownership helps families and individuals build savings over time. It strengthens communities and helps many kinds of businesses that support the local economy.”
Repairs include roof restoration, structural repairs, plumbing, electrical work and window AC/heater units. The repairs are available immediately after application, qualification and inspection.
Qualifications include:
• Single Family homes in rural areas, as determined by the USDA, in or near these zip codes: 77336, 77375, 77377, 77429, 77433, 77447, 77449, 77484, 77493, 77532, 77561, 77562
• Low-income individuals and families (50% AMI)
• Proof of ownership
• Full time resident of the home
• Current on property taxes (or official payment plan)
• Cannot not own more than one property
Homeowners in these rural areas are encouraged to apply at https://rebuildingtogetherhouston.org, email info@rebuildinghouston.org or call 713 659-2511 for prescreening.
About Rebuilding Together Houston
Rebuilding Together Houston is the only organization in the Houston/Harris County area to provide hundreds of families with home repairs annually. In the last 41 years, we have served more than 14,750 neighbors at no cost to them. We believe everyone has a right to a safe, healthy, and resilient home that protects them against disaster. The low-income homeowners we serve are in danger of potential displacement and homelessness without our services. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of seniors, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to preserve the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build.
Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildingtogetherhouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RTHouston on Twitter. To donate, text “RTH” to 44321.
Leonard DiFranza
(713) 659-2511
https://rebuildinghouston.org
