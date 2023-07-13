ClinicalPURSUIT Offers a Free Demo of Its ePRO Solution That Helps Clinicians with Accurate Data Collection
Innovative ePRO Solution May Change the Playing Field for Researchers Everywhere.
Clayton, MO, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clinicians and researchers must continually look for ways to overcome their limitations in data collection, compilation, and storage. Clinical Pursuit provides exactly this by first understanding the limitations of conventional ePRO solutions and creating something that surpasses it.
Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes make it possible to capture patient data quickly and accurately. Clinical Pursuit has created software that allows researchers to create complex surveys in only a few seconds. Organizations can group and store these surveys for a later date, which is highly convenient.
Researchers need to ask participants a bunch of questions to try and get accurate responses for their clinical trials. By using ePRO, they can easily drag and drop questions to target a specific demographic. This simplifies the survey creation process, which normally takes time.
Clinical Pursuit makes its software easy to use and understand. It helps researchers build, analyze, and pre-establish survey questions before securing their data. Participants are easily deterred by boring or tedious surveys, meaning some thought must be given to building them properly.
Ongoing longitudinal data capture is possible by personalizing the survey to retain participant interest and help them get through it to pass their results through. Clinical Pursuit also allows tracking survey responses and the natural history of disease patterns. This helps organizations discover important trends in real-time to reach critical insights.
Researchers can easily save time by choosing pre-populated survey questions that achieve identical results to manually creating them from scratch. The database is protected using the latest security solutions like encryption, which is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. This puts researchers' worries to rest because there is an ethical responsibility to maintain the safety and security of clinical data.
Clinical Pursuit has made its mark in the medical industry by fine-tuning its software and ensuring everything runs seamlessly. Integrating it into your systems is possible through the guidance of CP’s dedicated team. It goes the extra mile to ensure everything is understandable and simple to use.
Why Choose Clinical Pursuit
Clinical Pursuit makes it possible for researchers to amplify their research processes, such as clinical trials, through the use of software. It also provides the latest technology to make it easier for clinicians to achieve the results they are looking for.
Contact Details
Website: Clinicalpursuit.com
Phone: 877-791-4367
Address: 222 South Central Ave., Clayton, MO 63117
