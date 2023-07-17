Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires IFS Group, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired IFS Group, Inc. (IFS).
Denver, CO, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kleen-Tech is excited to bring IFS onboard and is looking forward to expanding our operations into new Eastern markets,” says Kleen-Tech’s CEO, James Vaughan. “This acquisition provides Kleen-Tech with additional operational resources in a new market and further enables us to expand our operations nationally. I am impressed by the legacy Brian Cradock, along with his team, has built over the last 21 years and am pleased to welcome them to the Kleen-Tech family.”
IFS was advised by Caber Hill Advisors on the sale to Kleen-Tech.
About IFS Group
Founded in 2002 in Charleston, South Carolina, IFS specializes in janitorial and facility services with an emphasis on customer service, integrity, and reliability. Today IFS services a variety of customers throughout Charleston and the surrounding areas.
About Kleen-Tech
Kleen-Tech provides janitorial and custodial services for commercial and municipal buildings, specialty facilities, and government installations throughout the United States. The company works with customers ranging from Fortune 100 companies to the U.S. government and regional multi-location retailers, and currently services more than 75 million square feet of space nightly.
James Vaughan
1-866-385-0672
www.Kleen-Tech.com
