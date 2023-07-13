Marks Nieds to Share Legal Implications of AI-Generated Content for PR Professionals
Fort Myers, FL, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that intellectual property attorney Mark Nieds will be a featured panelist on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Florida Public Relations Association, Southwest Florida Chapter’s monthly luncheon at the Crowne Plaza at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Additional panelists include John Joyce, owner of CRS Technology Consultants, and Manny Gonzalez, senior director of web services at Priority Marketing. Register at fpraswfl.org/events.
At the upcoming event, Nieds will delve into the impact of AI on content creators and their intellectual property rights. He'll be sharing valuable steps that PR pros can take to ensure they steer clear of copyright infringement when using AI-generated content. He will also discuss the tricky question of who takes responsibility when AI produces inaccurate or misleading information, and detail the ways in which PR professionals can mitigate such risks. In addition, he will also offer advice on how organizations can protect themselves from the potential misuse of AI tools by employees.
Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. Drawing on more than two decades of experience, he counsels clients on copyright, trademark, franchising and trade secrets matters. His practice also encompasses digital and internet-related legal issues including AI, blockchain, creation and implementation of privacy policies, terms of use agreements and data privacy and security.
Nieds is a sought-after speaker and blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2022). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Nieds or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
