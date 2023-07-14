New Cutting-Edge Pricknosis Training Enhances Hypnotherapist Michael D. Milson's Expertise
Revolutionary New Techniques Taught by the UK's Bad Boy of Hypnosis Alex William Smith (aka Jonathan Royle) Will Add to Michael's Bag of Tools, and Benefit Clients in Their Weight-Loss Success.
Redford, MI, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Milson, local hypnotherapist specializing in helping people to sustainably lose weight, was recently certified in a new program called Pricknosis taught by Alex William Smith, further expanding their expertise, so that they can help clients achieve their weight-loss goals more effectively and sustainably.
With a deep commitment to helping people develop a healthier relationship with food, and make lasting changes and belief shifts at the subconscious level, Michael D. Milson, after recently developing the Virtual Skinny Jab™ Weight-Loss Solution, adds to his arsenal with techniques from this new training.
"I've struggled with my own weight for years, until I started using the tools and techniques I'd been learning, seeing significant results between March and July of this year. Which is why I expanded my focus in this area, so that I can hone my skills and help even more people write their own success stories," said Michael.
The recent Pricknosis training has allowed Michael to enhance their own weight-loss program by incorporating the new strategies to keep ahead of the game. The additional training provides them with even more methods to support clients in developing healthier habits, eliminate cravings, and achieve sustainable weight loss, without giving up their favorite foods.
"It's always beneficial to keep up with the latest research and training out there, so that I can ensure my clients are being helped in the most optimal way for their overall success," says Michael.
Michael D. Milson's dedication to their craft is evident through their certification as a clinical hypnotherapist and their 9 years of extensive training and experience in the field of hypnotherapy. Their expertise, combined with their caring approach, enables them to provide personalized support, motivation, and guidance to clients throughout their journey.
Now that Michael D. Milson has acquired Pricknosis training, they are poised to make an even greater impact on the lives of individuals struggling with weight issues. Their commitment to continually improving and their passion for helping clients means they are trusted authority in the field.
For more information please contact Michael D. Milson at https://MichiganHypnosis.Institute and https://www.VirtualSkinnyJab.com.
About Michel D. Milson:
Michael D. Milson, award winning hypnotherapist (Directors, Academic and Clinical achievement awards from Hypnosis Motivation Institute, Tarzana, CA) and certified clinical hypnotherapist, specializes in sustainable weight loss, confidence, and stop smoking. Combining his years of experience in hypnosis, NLP, Imagery, and EFT techniques, so that he can help empower people to develop a healthier more productive lifestyle and achieve their goals without side effects.
Contact
Michigan Hypnosis Institute, LLCContact
Michael D. Milson
(313) 362-4111
MichiganHypnosis.Institute
@MichiganHypnosisInstitute on Facebook/Instagram
@MIHypnosisInst on Twitter
