Boot Out Breast Cancer: Improving Breast Cancer Care Through Strategic Donations
Manchester, United Kingdom, July 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer, a prominent charity in Greater Manchester, continues to make significant strides in the fight against breast cancer.
Through their dedicated fundraising efforts, the organisation has raised over £1.1 million to support breast cancer equipment and resources. Today, Boot Out Breast Cancer are pleased to announce their latest achievements and contributions to breast cancer care.
Since it was established in 2010, Boot Out Breast Cancer has remained committed to improving the lives of breast cancer patients. Their efforts have resulted in impactful donations to hospitals and clinics, enhancing diagnosis, treatment, and patient comfort. By providing cutting-edge equipment and essential resources, the charity has made a tangible difference within the breast cancer community.
Boot Out Breast Cancer's spending timeline demonstrates their dedication to supporting medical facilities across the region. In 2012, the charity donated £100,000 to the Paterson Institute for Cancer Research, facilitating ground-breaking research with the acquisition of a liquid handling system. Additionally, they equipped Leighton Hospital with a Dignicap scientific scalp cooling system valued at £24,000, enabling patients to preserve their hair during chemotherapy treatments.
The organisation's commitment to advancing breast cancer care didn’t stop there. In 2013, Boot Out Breast Cancer donated a Faxitron Machine worth £60,000 to the Royal Bolton Hospital, providing instant confirmation of successful biopsy procedures. They also contributed £12,000 for a Sentinel Node Biopsy Gamma Device, improving lymph node mapping accuraacy.
In 2014, Boot Out Breast Cancer empowered medical facilities with state-of-the-art equipment. They funded a Hologic Selenia Dimensions mammography machine worth £128,000 for Broadgreen Hospital Liverpool, ensuring high-quality imaging for early breast cancer detection. The Nightingale Centre at Wythenshawe Hospital received a Siemens 2000 ultrasound machine and an MR-guided breast biopsy kit, valued at £97,000.
In 2016, Boot Out Breast Cancer donated a Daax Faxitron Biodivision specimen cabinet worth £58,210 to North Manchester General Hospital, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and tissue margin verification.
Revolutionary technologies were provided in 2017, as the charity donated hospitals with cutting-edge equipment. Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Hospital received a Faxitron Biovision specimen machine and an EnCor Enspire breast biopsy system, totaling £84,000. Royal Blackburn Hospital acquired a Faxitron specimen machine (£61,912.50), while Burnley General Hospital received a Phillips Sense Breast Coil (£16,658.00), both improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care.
In recent years, Boot Out Breast Cancer has focused on targeted support for breast cancer patients. From 2021 to 2023, they provided WomanZone Post Op Bras, Bra Kits, and Leisure Bras to multiple hospitals across Greater Manchester and beyond, amounting to £39,500. This initiative aims to enhance post-operative comfort and aid in the recovery of breast cancer patients.
Today, the charity is also thrilled to announce that they’re currently awaiting wish lists from three deserving institutions. These include the University Hospital of Birmingham, the University Hospital of Warwickshire and Coventry, and the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. The charity is excited to support these causes and looks forward to making a significant impact on breast cancer care in these areas.
Boot Out Breast Cancer extends its gratitude to all the supporters and followers who have joined them on this incredible journey. Their unwavering dedication and generous contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing breast cancer care and empowering patients.
For inquiries, please contact Boot Out Breast Cancer:
(https://bootoutevents.co.uk/contact-us/)
(debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk)
About Boot Out Breast Cancer:
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a leading charity based in Greater Manchester, dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer equipment and resources. The organisation strives to improve the lives of breast cancer patients through strategic donations to hospitals and clinics.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer:
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a leading charity based in Greater Manchester, dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer equipment and resources. The organisation strives to improve the lives of breast cancer patients through strategic donations to hospitals and clinics. By partnering with medical facilities, Boot Out Breast Cancer aims to enhance diagnosis, treatment, and patient comfort. For more information, please visit: https://bootoutevents.co.uk/
