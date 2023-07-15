EdgeMarket Selects BlackBeltHelp OneStop for 24/7 AI-Powered Student Support Services
BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce that it was chosen by EdgeMarket to provide OneStop, an AI-powered 24/7 virtual student services solution to its members.
Miami, FL, July 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce that it has been chosen by Edge, a nonprofit education network and technology partner, to provide OneStop, an AI-powered, 24/7 virtual student services solution to its members.
The contract was awarded via EdgeMarket, which provides safe, simple, smart technology procurement options for higher education entities. EdgeMarket gives its participants the ability to efficiently and affordably procure virtual student support services.
OneStop is the ultimate solution for comprehensive student support, offering a centralized hub for students, faculty, and staff to access a wide range of services, including technical assistance, and support services for: Admissions, Records, Registration, Financial Aid, Bursar's Office, Accounts Receivable and more—all conveniently located in a single platform.
About Edge:
Founded in 2000, Edge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, serves as a purpose-built research and education wide area network and technology solutions partner. Edge connects members with affordable, easy access to high-performance optical networking, commodity Internet and Internet2 services, and a variety of technology-powered products, solutions, and services. The Edge member consortium consists of colleges and universities, K-12 schools and districts, government entities, healthcare networks, and businesses spread throughout the continental US. The group is governed by the New Jersey Presidents' Council with offices in Newark, Princeton, and Wall Township, NJ. For more information, please visit: www.njedge.net.
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the leading AI-enabled CXaaS and CX Engagement Solutions for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Its solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all their applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Their integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify, empowers an institution to integrate disparate systems across campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps achieve engagement objectives effortlessly.
Source: https://bit.ly/3JSLSp3
The contract was awarded via EdgeMarket, which provides safe, simple, smart technology procurement options for higher education entities. EdgeMarket gives its participants the ability to efficiently and affordably procure virtual student support services.
OneStop is the ultimate solution for comprehensive student support, offering a centralized hub for students, faculty, and staff to access a wide range of services, including technical assistance, and support services for: Admissions, Records, Registration, Financial Aid, Bursar's Office, Accounts Receivable and more—all conveniently located in a single platform.
About Edge:
Founded in 2000, Edge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, serves as a purpose-built research and education wide area network and technology solutions partner. Edge connects members with affordable, easy access to high-performance optical networking, commodity Internet and Internet2 services, and a variety of technology-powered products, solutions, and services. The Edge member consortium consists of colleges and universities, K-12 schools and districts, government entities, healthcare networks, and businesses spread throughout the continental US. The group is governed by the New Jersey Presidents' Council with offices in Newark, Princeton, and Wall Township, NJ. For more information, please visit: www.njedge.net.
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the leading AI-enabled CXaaS and CX Engagement Solutions for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Its solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all their applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Their integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify, empowers an institution to integrate disparate systems across campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps achieve engagement objectives effortlessly.
Source: https://bit.ly/3JSLSp3
Contact
BlackBeltHelpContact
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
https://www.blackbelthelp.com
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
https://www.blackbelthelp.com
Categories