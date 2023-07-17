Information Warfare Symposium to Convene Panel on The Role of Information Warfare Amid a Dynamic Threat Landscape
Join the information operations community next week, July 26-27 in National Harbor, MD, at the 5th Annual Information Warfare Symposium.
National Harbor, MD, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, July 27, Defense Strategies Institute will host a panel discussion at the 5th Information Warfare Symposium on “The Role of Information Warfare Amid a Dynamic Threat Landscape.”
Adversaries are working to exploit the dynamic global information infrastructure and increasingly utilize information warfare as a tool of geopolitical power competition and domestic political warfare. The War in Ukraine offers a significant case study for how information warfare can play out in the modern battlespace. Russia and China continuously launch propaganda campaigns using social media capabilities to spread disinformation and undermine confidence in sovereign nation’s governments. Information warfare is an effective tool that can disrupt adversaries’ decision-making process, influence the sentiments of locals, and control the international narrative to attempt to gain a competitive advantage. This panel will discuss the challenges of controlling the information space, the implementation of emerging tech and advanced capabilities, and how to facilitate continued success in a constantly shifting threat landscape.
Panel Moderator:
Gavin Wilde - Senior Fellow, Technology & International Affairs, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Panelists Include:
Capt. Andrew N. Corey, USN - Deputy Commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific, Deputy Director, Maritime Information Warfare, U.S. Pacific Fleet
Col. Sean C. Heidgerken, USA - Chief of Information Operations Division, J39, CENTCOM
Col. DEU Air Force Stephan Pillmeier - Branch Head, Concept Development, NATO Allied Command Transformation
Charles McLaughlin - Professor of Practice Strategy, National Security Strategy, Innovation & Disruptive Technology, National Defense University
This Symposium will include a moderated Q&A session between the audience and panelists. Those interested in participating in the 5th Information Warfare Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://informationwarfare.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
Contact
