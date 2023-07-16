International Turan Games Committee: A Modern Take on Ancient Ethnic Sports
Farid Alizade founded the International Turan Games Committee to promote modern competitions based on traditional ethnic sports with ancient roots. He conducted research on ancient game types of peoples in Eurasia, leading to the creation of the Turan Games.
Las Vegas, NV, July 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- If you're a sports enthusiast looking for a unique and exciting experience beyond the Olympic Games, look no further than the Turan Games. Created by the International Turan Games Committee (ITGC) and its founder, Farid Alizade, the Turan Games offer a fresh take on traditional ethnic sports with ancient roots.
Unlike other ethnic festivals, the Turan Games are not simply festive events - they are modern competitions based on ancient traditions. Farid Alizade, who began researching ancient game types of peoples in Eurasia in 2015, created the ITGC in 2017 to make this work official.
The Turan Games feature a variety of sports, ranging from Alpagut Turan martial arts to Aba Wrestling, Alpagut, Equestrian Javelin, Mounted Archery, Ashyk Games, Kökbörü / Award Snatching, Belt Wrestling, Mangala, Mas Wrestling, Pato, Amble Horse (Rahvan) Riding, Shalwar Wrestling, Oil Wrestling, Range Archery, Flying Eagle, Chovgan, and more. These ancient sports have been integrated into modern competition formats, reflecting the diverse cultural heritage of Eurasian peoples.
Although the Turan Games were initially scheduled to begin in 2019, the pandemic delayed their launch until 2024. However, the National Highland (Yaylag) Festival held in Azerbaijan in 2022 provided a glimpse of what the Turan Games have to offer. The festival, which partially followed the concept of the Turan Games, generated significant interest among both local and international attendees.
Farid Alizade, who was also the founder and first president of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) in 2014, has played a central role in promoting and developing the Turan Games. Today, the WAF operates as part of the Turan Games and has representatives and official federations in over 50 countries worldwide.
If you're looking for a unique and exciting sports experience that combines ancient traditions with modern competition formats, be sure to check out the Turan Games and their diverse range of sports. With Farid Alizade and the ITGC leading the way, the future looks bright for this emerging sports organization.
In addition to seeking partnerships in the United States, the ITGC is also looking to establish relationships with organizations in other countries and continents around the world. By collaborating with local sports groups and cultural organizations, the ITGC aims to promote the Turan Games and their diverse range of sports to audiences across the globe. With a focus on modernizing ancient traditions and promoting cultural heritage, the Turan Games are a unique and exciting addition to the world of international sports.
