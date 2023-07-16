Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Hole Montes, Inc. and Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Napels, FL, July 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hole Montes is a full-service civil engineering, consulting, and design firm providing services to public and private sector clients.
Bowman is a national professional services firm offering multi-disciplinary engineering, planning, surveying, geomatics, construction management, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and right-of-way acquisition.
“Working with Bowman during the diligence and pre-integration period has given us tremendous comfort that this is the next step for our leadership, employees, and customers. Bowman’s professional development programs and national platform provide growth and expansion opportunities for our people, making this a very attractive opportunity for all of us at Hole Montes. We’re excited to accelerate our growth and to contribute our expertise to Bowman’s portfolio of services." -Bob Mulhere, CEO of Hole Montes
“Hole Montes is a well-respected firm with a long-established presence in Southwest Florida. They possess expertise and client relationships that complement ours and will benefit from our national platform. Most importantly, their culture aligns seamlessly with ours, which will enable immediate work-sharing and collaboration. We expect to recognize meaningful revenue synergies over time from this combination while also optimizing our collective utilization based on similar customer engagements and core capabilities.” -Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman
“It was a pleasure getting to work with Bob and the Hole Montes team for this transaction. From the beginning, this opportunity garnered strong interest from the market. Our client was able to meet with a wide array of buyers and review many different proposals for the business. Once Bowman was selected, there was strong collaboration on getting to the finish line which resulted in a very smooth transaction from start to end. We appreciate Bowman’s professional process and are very happy for the result for our clients at Hole Montes. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for both parties!” -Justin Gottschalk, Senior Associate at Benchmark International
About Benchmark International :
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
