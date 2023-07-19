Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between R.J. Rhodes Engineering, Inc. and LJA Engineering
Sarasota, FL, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Sarasota, Florida-based R.J. Rhodes Engineering, Inc. and LJA Engineering, based in Houston, Texas.
R.J. Rhodes is a civil engineering/land surveying firm that accommodates residential and commercial sites. The company serves private landowners, developers and builders primarily in North and Central Florida. President Ralph Rhodes established his fledgling business in 1999 and has successfully operated and expanded the business for more than two decades. The company has prospered exponentially as of lately, from roaring success in core Florida geographies.
Founded in 1972, LJA Engineering is a diversified and pioneering engineering firm in its served markets. They provide land surveying, public infrastructure, construction engineering, and energy services. LJA is poised to deliver the most ardent and responsive teams directly to local clients who need concept-to-completion solutions, by maintaining many offices across the nation.
“Mr. Rhodes is an outstanding engineer and a serial entrepreneur – exactly the combination you want to build a strong firm in a specialized area with a reputation for competence and know-how. As a leader in this space, LJA Engineering has found the perfect partner to expand its footprint in the rapidly expanding Florida market. We believe that this combination will be a huge winner for both companies and their respective teams.” - Senior Associate Cole Moecklin, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
