National Harbor, MD, July 19, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute's 12th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit will be taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, Maryland, from September 20-21, will center around the theme of "Enabling Resilient & Secure Connectivity for the All-Domain Battlefield."With a strong emphasis on modernization efforts, the Summit will delve into the cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and policies required to propel tactical communications into the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions and interactive panels that address key topics such as:- Enhancing secure, resilient tactical communications to facilitate DoD mission success- Designing the Network of 2030 for division as unit of action- Advancing C4/Cyber capabilities to enable a joint warfighting advantage across all warfighting domains- Cultivating rapid decision-making across the ACC through adaptive & flexible communication capabilities- Fielding command and control capabilities to support the MAGTF- Enabling Army warfighting readiness by delivering sustainable, global C5ISR technologies- Delivering the Network of 2030 and pivoting to support the Army of 20402023 Confirmed Speakers Include:· - Keynote Speaker: Mark C. Kitz, SES, Program Executive Officer, PEO C3T· - Lisa Costa, SES, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, U.S. Space Force· - Elizabeth M. Durham-Ruiz, SES, Director, C4 Systems, CIO, U.S. Strategic Command· - Col Ross A. Monta, USMC, Portfolio Manager, Command Element Systems, Marine Corps Systems Command· - Col Justin K. Collins, USAF, Senior Material Leader, Enterprise IT & Cloud Capabilities Division, AFLCMC· - MG Peter A. Gallagher, USA (Ret.), SVP Technology & Solutions, CACI, Former Director, Army Futures Command Network CFT· - Event Moderator: Dr. Raj Iyer, Head of Global Public Sector, ServiceNow; Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. ArmyAs military operations become increasingly complex and multidimensional, tactical communications play a crucial role in ensuring seamless connectivity and information sharing across the Joint Force. The 2023 Summit serves as a platform for thought leaders and practitioners to collaborate, exchange insights, and explore innovative solutions to overcome the challenges posed by modern warfare.The 12th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit is a unique occasion for attendees to gain valuable insights from esteemed speakers who are at the forefront of tactical communications. The event will feature presentations from high-ranking military officials, distinguished subject matter experts, and visionary leaders from industry and academia.For more information and to register, please visit tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org.