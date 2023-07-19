Enabling Resilient & Secure Connectivity for the All-Domain Battlefield
Defense Strategies Institute's 12th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit is set to bring together esteemed experts and influential decision makers from Department of Defense, Military Services, Industry, and Academia for a profound exchange of ideas focused on the vitalization of tactical communications and the augmentation of network capabilities in support of the Joint Force.
National Harbor, MD, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's 12th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit will be taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, Maryland, from September 20-21, will center around the theme of "Enabling Resilient & Secure Connectivity for the All-Domain Battlefield."
With a strong emphasis on modernization efforts, the Summit will delve into the cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and policies required to propel tactical communications into the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions and interactive panels that address key topics such as:
- Enhancing secure, resilient tactical communications to facilitate DoD mission success
- Designing the Network of 2030 for division as unit of action
- Advancing C4/Cyber capabilities to enable a joint warfighting advantage across all warfighting domains
- Cultivating rapid decision-making across the ACC through adaptive & flexible communication capabilities
- Fielding command and control capabilities to support the MAGTF
- Enabling Army warfighting readiness by delivering sustainable, global C5ISR technologies
- Delivering the Network of 2030 and pivoting to support the Army of 2040
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
· - Keynote Speaker: Mark C. Kitz, SES, Program Executive Officer, PEO C3T
· - Lisa Costa, SES, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, U.S. Space Force
· - Elizabeth M. Durham-Ruiz, SES, Director, C4 Systems, CIO, U.S. Strategic Command
· - Col Ross A. Monta, USMC, Portfolio Manager, Command Element Systems, Marine Corps Systems Command
· - Col Justin K. Collins, USAF, Senior Material Leader, Enterprise IT & Cloud Capabilities Division, AFLCMC
· - MG Peter A. Gallagher, USA (Ret.), SVP Technology & Solutions, CACI, Former Director, Army Futures Command Network CFT
· - Event Moderator: Dr. Raj Iyer, Head of Global Public Sector, ServiceNow; Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
As military operations become increasingly complex and multidimensional, tactical communications play a crucial role in ensuring seamless connectivity and information sharing across the Joint Force. The 2023 Summit serves as a platform for thought leaders and practitioners to collaborate, exchange insights, and explore innovative solutions to overcome the challenges posed by modern warfare.
The 12th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit is a unique occasion for attendees to gain valuable insights from esteemed speakers who are at the forefront of tactical communications. The event will feature presentations from high-ranking military officials, distinguished subject matter experts, and visionary leaders from industry and academia.
For more information and to register, please visit tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org/
