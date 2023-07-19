Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Steck Manufacturing Company and Milton Industries
Dayton, OH, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Steck Manufacturing and Milton Industries.
George Steck started Steck Manufacturing Company as Steck's Paint & Body Shop in 1946. Steck has continuously manufactured tools and equipment for the collision repair industry in it's original location in Dayton, Ohio, for over fifty years.
Milton Industries, Inc. was founded in 1943 as a family business based in Chicago, Illinois. Milton has been the product of choice for accessories for the past 70 years. Their products have various applications and support a range of different industries such as: automotive, fleet maintenance, construction, and manufacturing. Milton remains the industry forerunner in high-quality accessories and fittings. They are still confidently living up to their legacy of superior products and reliability, to this day.
This acquisition furthers Milton Industries' aggressive growth strategy by complementing each other's existing product lines.
"This is a textbook example in many ways. Both parties were extremely professional, and our client prepared to move quickly. Developing a strong business relationship with this buyer in a past proved to be very efficient to close a second deal back-to-back." – Director Etienne Deslauriers., Benchmark International
