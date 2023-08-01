Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between CDM Group, LLC and Aubrant, LLC
Jersey City, NJ, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between New Jersey-based CDM Group, LLC (“CDM,” DBA EPIC Software Development) and Minnesota-based Aubrant, LLC.
CDM is a custom software developer and technology outsourcing firm specializing in responsive design, software product architecture, mobile development, operations development, and quality assurance. The company serves clients across the U.S. Primary industries served to include life sciences, financial technology (FinTech), educational technology (EdTech), and health technology (HealthTech).
CEO John Matlosz founded CDM in 2013 to leverage his extensive experience as an IT services provider to build a world-class custom software development firm. Today, the company provides comprehensive software development lifecycle services, including architecture design requirement analysis, application design, testing, enhancements, user interface & user experience (UI/UE), and maintenance.
Aubrant works primarily with federal and state governments, medium-sized organizations looking to scale or disrupt the market, and enterprises focused on transforming their organization by harnessing effective digital business models. In addition, Aubrant offers clients advisory, software, and connected infrastructure services, including cloud architecture and platform implementation.
“The CDM team has built a small powerhouse in their served markets,” remarked Benchmark International Senior Associate Cole Moecklin. “Combining smart organizational design and first-rate subject matter expertise, CDM provides clients with a top-tier service delivered with market-leading efficiency. We believe the combination with Aubrant will be powerful, and we wish the full team the best moving forward.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
CDM is a custom software developer and technology outsourcing firm specializing in responsive design, software product architecture, mobile development, operations development, and quality assurance. The company serves clients across the U.S. Primary industries served to include life sciences, financial technology (FinTech), educational technology (EdTech), and health technology (HealthTech).
CEO John Matlosz founded CDM in 2013 to leverage his extensive experience as an IT services provider to build a world-class custom software development firm. Today, the company provides comprehensive software development lifecycle services, including architecture design requirement analysis, application design, testing, enhancements, user interface & user experience (UI/UE), and maintenance.
Aubrant works primarily with federal and state governments, medium-sized organizations looking to scale or disrupt the market, and enterprises focused on transforming their organization by harnessing effective digital business models. In addition, Aubrant offers clients advisory, software, and connected infrastructure services, including cloud architecture and platform implementation.
“The CDM team has built a small powerhouse in their served markets,” remarked Benchmark International Senior Associate Cole Moecklin. “Combining smart organizational design and first-rate subject matter expertise, CDM provides clients with a top-tier service delivered with market-leading efficiency. We believe the combination with Aubrant will be powerful, and we wish the full team the best moving forward.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories