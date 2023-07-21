"Small but Mighty": Journey to Esquire®️ Celebrates Its Impact on Diverse Law Students and Gears Up for Expansion
Tampa, FL, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Since its inception, the Journey to Esquire®️ program, founded by attorney Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, has greatly impacted the lives of diverse law students. Described as "small but mighty," the program has provided much-needed support, mentorship, and resources to help these students succeed in their legal careers. Powered by donations and a dedicated volunteer board, Journey to Esquire®️ has transformed the legal landscape by empowering the next generation of diverse lawyers.
As the program celebrates its fifth anniversary, Journey to Esquire®️ is ready to expand its reach and continue making a difference in the lives of even more law students. To help achieve this goal, the organization is hosting a Fifth Anniversary Brunch & Bubbly Celebration and Fundraiser event. Attendees can learn more about the program's achievements, future plans, and how they can contribute to the cause.
The Impact
The program has enormously impacted the lives of the students who have participated. Logan Jackson, Class of 2023, recently shared that she felt disenchanted with her law school experience and was considering leaving law school altogether because of the struggles she experienced academically and socially. Once she joined the program as an intern, she was plugged into mentors and guidance and discovered strategies that allowed her to work within her strengths as a lawyer in training.
She graduated law school a two-time champion on Stetson Law’s renowned trial team, President of the Black Law Students Association (BLSA), where she spearheaded a gala featuring the founder of Stetson’s BLSA chapter, she wrote and secured publication of her article on reproductive rights in the prestigious Berkeley Journal of Gender, Law & Justice, she interviewed one of her mentors, Professor Judith Scully, head of the Social Justice Advocacy Program at Stetson and a seasoned civil rights lawyer, and she has secured a position with the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando, Florida as a prosecutor; her dream job. The program helped her transform her law school experience, and she emerged as a leader and a mentor and now inspires other students to do the same.
Founder Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick's vision for Journey to Esquire®️ was born from her own experience as a law student and her desire to bridge the gap for minority students in the legal profession. Over the past five years, the program has provided $50,000 in cash scholarships, mentorship, networking opportunities, and skill-building workshops, contributing significantly to the success of diverse law students.
"The Journey to Esquire®️ program has been a labor of love, and I am incredibly proud of the impact we have made on the lives of so many law students," said Hardrick. "As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey and expand our reach even further."
The Fifth Anniversary Brunch & Bubbly Celebration and Fundraiser event promises to be memorable, bringing together supporters, alumni, and current program participants. The event will not only showcase the program's successes but also emphasize the importance of continued support to help even more students achieve their dreams in the legal profession. It features a VIP “Mimosas and Mocktails” Reception, silent auction, live vocalist performance by Jasmine Smith, Esq. and keynote speaker, Kelly-Charles-Collins, Esq.
Individuals and corporations can Join Journey to Esquire®️ in celebrating its fifth anniversary and take part in making a difference in the lives of diverse law students. For those interested in more information about the event and how to get involved, potential sponsors can visit www.journeytoesquire.com or contact Joseline J. Hardrick at hardrickj@cooley.edu or 813-906-6361.
About Journey to Esquire®️:
Journey to Esquire®️ is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting diverse law students as they pursue their legal careers. The program empowers students to overcome challenges and succeed in the legal profession through scholarships, mentorship, networking, and skill-building workshops. Founded by attorney Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, Journey to Esquire®️ has been transforming the lives of law students for five years and looks forward to expanding its impact in the years to come.
For more information, please contact:
Joseline Hardrick
Founder and President
info@journeytoesquire.com
813-906-6361
