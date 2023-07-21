Green Quid, the Cashback and Rewards Platform, Will Donate at Least 25% of Its Profits to Tree-Planting Projects Around the World
London, United Kingdom, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Green Quid, the cashback and rewards platform, is aiming to create a better planet by using its profits to finance tree-planting projects around the world. With Green Quid, users can withdraw their earnings in cash, cryptocurrency, or as a gift card. And now, with the option to donate to tree-planting projects, users can help Green Quid make a difference. Green Quid will donate at least 25% of its profits to tree-planting projects around the world. This will help offset the carbon footprint of its users and help create a better planet.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer this option to our users,” said Green Quid CEO. “We want to make it easy for people to do their part in combating climate change, and this is one way we can do that.”
Green Quid was founded in 2022 . The company has since partnered with over 5,000 brands and has saved shoppers millions of pounds. Green Quid is a free service that helps shoppers save money on their online purchases. The company does this by giving shoppers cashback on their purchases, as well as access to exclusive discounts and deals. To date, Green Quid has saved shoppers over £5 million. The company has also been featured in major publications such as The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times.
Green Quid is the solution for those who want to earn and save money online. With Green Quid, users can easily and quickly earn and save money from anywhere in the world. Green Quid offers a wide range of free tools that allow users to earn and save money online. These tools include Guru Jobs, Guru Store, cashback, cashback prizes, Offers, Freebo, and crowds JAR.
Green Quid is committed to making a difference and creating a better planet for all. With its new tree-planting initiative, it is taking one more step towards that goal.
Green Quid is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.greenquid.net.
Media Contact
Organization: Green Quid
Contact Person: alexis riley
Website: https://greenquid.net/
Email: contact@greenquid.net
Contact Number: 07821707604
Address: Office One 1 Coldbath Square, Farringdon, London, England, EC1R 5HL
City: London
State: London
Country: United Kingdom
