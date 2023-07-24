Six Epstein Ostrove, LLC Lawyers Named to New Jersey Super Lawyers or Super Lawyers Rising Stars Lists
The firm, Epstein Ostrove, LLC is proud to announce that six of its lawyers have been recognized as New Jersey Super Lawyers or New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars.
Edison, NJ, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Partner Daniel “Donny” Epstein has, once again, been selected to the 2023 New Jersey Super Lawyers list. Certified as a Civil Trial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, Donny has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts, settlements, and awards for his clients over the course of his more than twenty-five years of practice.
Partner Elliot D. Ostrove, has once again been listed to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list and is included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Top 100 List, highlighting his commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service.
Epstein Ostrove, LLC is has also announced that their attorneys Vahbiz Karanjia, Salomao Nascimento, Jasmine Brown Seabrooks, and Lucia Wa Yang have all been recognized as New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars. This recognition highlights their exceptional talent, dedication, and potential as emerging leaders in the legal profession.
Epstein Ostrove, LLC takes pride in its excellent team of attorneys and delights in celebrating their well-deserved recognition to New Jersey Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists. The firm's commitment to delivering outstanding legal representation and achieving extraordinary outcomes for their clients is reflected in the consistent recognition received by its lawyers.
Epstein Ostrove, LLC is a full-service litigation and trial law firm servicing New Jersey and New York. The firm handles personal injury, matrimonial, criminal, and complex commercial litigation. Epstein Ostrove, LLC is located at 200 Metroplex Drive, Suite 304, Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Epstein Ostrove, LLC and the exceptional legal services we provide, please visit EpsteinOstrove.com or call (732) 828-8600.
Candidates for Super Lawyers recognition are identified through peer ballots and independent research. Nominees are graded on a point scale that considers 12 indicators of professional achievement, including experience, representative clients, verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, and pro bono and community service, and the top 5 percent are included in the Super Lawyer list. New Jersey lawyers who receive the highest point totals during this selection process are further recognized in New Jersey Super Lawyers Top Lists. Please visit the Super Lawyers Selection Process for a detailed description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology.
No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
Contact: d.epstein@epsteinostrove.com
