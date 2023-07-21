Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of M&M Extendo and Adrian Steel of Idaho
Boise, ID, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of M&M Extendo (also known as Extendobed), an aftermarket automotive manufacturer specializing in truck bed slide trays and extenders. The company supplies standard and customizable truck bed slides, extenders, and accessories to fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and working professionals.
Extendobed is an Idaho-based industrial manufacturing company that was established in 1987. For over 35 years, Extendobed has been known for its outstanding reputation for durable, high-quality products. Extendobed’s proprietary designs allow them to supply, design and fabricate truck bed slides, extenders, and accessories to meet customers’ needs.
“Benchmark International was with us every step of the way to ensure the process was easy and that the buyer and I were satisfied with the results. Their professionalism and expertise in mergers and acquisitions is truly astounding. This experience was a win-win for both parties. I’d hire them again in a heartbeat.” - Former President Troy Simmons, M&M Extendo, LLC
Adrian Steel is an aftermarket automotive manufacturer and installer of interior cargo management solutions for commercial vehicles. The company manufactures contractor-grade products and storage solutions. Their products include: shelving, drawers, cabinets, partitions, ladder racks, aluminum toolboxes, and accessories. They also install commercial van interiors and have fitted more than one million vehicles for customers in the daily rental industry, telecommunications industry, and other industrial users.
“We are very excited to have completed a successful transaction for Extendobed with a synergistic partner like Adrian Steel. The synergies and cultural fit between the two parties set the acquisition up for success. We wish them the best in the transition and future endeavors.” - Transaction Director Brenda Spencer, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
