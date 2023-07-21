Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between CCDI, Inc. and Black Powder Holdings
Cocoa Beach, FL, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between CCDI, Inc. (Cocoa Beach, Florida) and Black Powder Holdings DBA Black Powder Partners (North Carolina).
CCDI, Inc. provides construction consulting services to lenders and project developers. The company specializes in construction draw management and other services for lending institutions of all sizes (including inspections and cost reviews). Bob Scales founded the company in 1994, by leveraging his extensive tenure in the commercial construction industry. The company's diverse clientele has catalyzed its expansion from the original location in Cocoa Beach to Pensacola, Denver, and Dallas.
“Bob has built a great company in a niche segment of the broader construction services market, CCDI has wisely plotted its growth trajectory on geographic terms, exploiting key high-growth Sunbelt and Mountain West markets, focusing on serving primarily commercial customers. Black Powder has an impressive team, and we’re excited to watch them lead this perfect partnership moving forward.” - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Black Powder Partners collaborates with investors seeking low-risk and highly predictable returns through innovative investment options. The firm’s investor base includes individuals, family offices, and institutional investors exploring alternative investment strategies. Black Powder focuses its investment strategy on non-unionized, veteran-friendly, and tax-advantaged states within the Sunbelt region.
