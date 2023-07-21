Defense Strategies Institute Announces Addition of Two New Board Members
Jersey City, NJ, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members to their advisory board, The Honorable Daniel Fata and Harry Wingo, J.D.
Daniel Fata is the president of Fata Advisory LLC. He has more than 25 years of experience working in Congress (as a leadership staffer in both the House and Senate), at the Department of Defense (as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Europe and NATO), in the aerospace and defense industry (as a vice president at Lockheed Martin Corp), and in the consulting arena (as a vice president at the Cohen Group). He is an expert on issues regarding U.S. national security, government relations, strategic risk, European foreign policy, the global aerospace and defense industry, the industrial base supply chain, technology, and third-party advocacy campaigns, among other issues.
Harry Wingo, J.D. leads the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Leadership Development Program (LDP) at the National Defense University (NDU) College of Information and Cyberspace (CIC). He has over 25 years of government and corporate leadership experience, including 15 years focused on information and communications technology law and policy. He has served as President and CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, Senior Policy Counsel at Google, Counsel to the Senate Committee on Science, Commerce & Transportation, Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Federal Communications Commission and an Associate with the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Before his career in law and technology, Professor Wingo served for more than six years as a Navy SEAL officer. He is a graduate of Yale Law School and the United States Naval Academy.
With these latest additions, Defense Strategies Institute continues to strive to provide the most up to date, mission-relevant discussion topics for their Summits and Symposia to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry.
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to be a women-owned/minority-owned small business, fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. They are committed to creating an environment where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives. As part of their ongoing efforts, they are dedicated to building a diverse and robust board to better serve their clients, promote innovation, and drive positive change in the defense and national security community.
