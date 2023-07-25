Paperwork Consulting's Kastan Martin Featured in Authority Magazine
Stafford, TX, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As a very family-oriented company, all employees at Paperwork Consulting are highly valued. The firm prides itself in providing a safe, inclusive culture that empowers and brings both personal and professional growth. Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin was recently featured in Authority Magazine in an article titled, How To Identify and Engage The Best Talent For Your Organization. Some of the tips he’s shared are useful to other organizations.
Among other insights, Kastan explains in detail five techniques Paperwork Consulting uses to identify individuals that are best suited for the jobs the company wants to fill:
1 . Asking candidates how they handle time management and understanding if they are deadline driven.
2 . They also factor in what working environment they best strive in.
3 . They always ask their candidates if they were to hop straight in as a manager, “What would you expect out of your consultants?”
4 . Having a trial period or probation period.
5 . Try to add a personal touch.
Paperwork Consulting thanks Authority Magazine and Medium for the feature as well as Stateside Affairs for presenting the firm with this opportunity.
Read the full article on Authority Magazine:
https://medium.com/authority-magazine/kastan-martin-of-paperwork-consulting-on-how-to-identify-and-engage-the-best-talent-for-your-2d89e589f64e
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
