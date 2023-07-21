U.S. Student is #1 in the World at 2023 International Biology Olympiad
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that gold medalist Yufei Chen earned the highest score in the world at the 34th Annual International Biology Olympiad (IBO).
McLean, VA, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that gold medalist Yufei Chen earned the highest score in the world at the 34th Annual International Biology Olympiad (IBO). Along with his teammates, who also earned medals, he represented the United States at the worldwide competition after winning a gold medal in the 2023 USA Biolympiad National Finals sponsored by CEE. Here is a complete listing of the U.S. medalists:
2023 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Gold Medalists:
Yufei Chen, University High School, Irvine, CA
Kaiden Zida Wu, Thomas Jefferson School of Science & Technology, Alexandria, VA
2023 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Silver Medalists:
Damon V. Gurvich, PrepEdu Consulting LLC, Waltham, MA
Richard Zhu, North Hollywood Senior High School, North Hollywood, CA
“These students honored our country at the IBO competition,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. “They are exceptional scholars headed for outstanding careers.”
The 2023 IBO was held from July 3-11 at UAE University, in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), organized by the UAE Ministry of Education. IBO included students from over 80 countries across five continents. It awards individual achievement in theoretical and laboratory biology knowledge. IBO delegations consist of four students and two academic advisors.
The 2023 USA Biolympiad Team was selected at CEE’s USA Biolympiad National Finals competition held in June on the campus of Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Nearly 10,000 students from 590 schools, 44 states, and 20 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
About the USA Biolympiad
USA Biolympiad (USABO) is the premiere biology education and testing program for high school students in the U.S. USABO’s mission concentrates on stimulating intellectual curiosity in young scholars and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in science and technology. With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, checklists, and previous exams to help them prepare students for study and testing. School registration for the 2024 USA Biolympiad will open in August. For more, visit https://www.cee.org/programs/usa-biolympiad.
Media Contact:
Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237
